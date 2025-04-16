Movies and TV shows casting in Augusta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Augusta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Young John (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.