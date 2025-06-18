Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Worcester.

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Comedy In The Court'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Courtroom Extra/BG (background extra, female, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Models Needed For Clothing Brand Shoot! Compensated'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Model For Clothing Brand (models, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Waffle Hut' Vertical Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Barbie (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Donny (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Shane (lead, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Frosted Tips'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)

--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)

--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Another Man's Wife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gala Attendees (background extra, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- CIARA (supporting, female, 35-42)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Buda, Texas - 2003'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jordan (supporting, female, 26-33)

--- Burnie (lead, male, 28-32)

--- Gus (lead, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

