Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Family Cabin'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Sound Mixer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dear Detroit'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Young Mike (lead, male, 19-30)

--- Young Skye (lead, female, 19-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Valleys of the Earth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kellen (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, 22-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mob Mentality' Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Call Girls (background extra, female, 18-40)

--- Client or John (background extra, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Booze Hound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Fading Passion'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Blaire (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Ashton (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Cooper (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Office Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Kai (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Auburn, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'House of Flies'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Avery Duperie (lead, male, 29-38)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee; Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the feature film here

