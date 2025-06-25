Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Surrogate Mother'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary (lead, female, 28-43)

--- Shela (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Izabella (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'9-1-1: Nashville,' Recurring Stand-In Talent'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stand-In Male (day player, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Another Man's Wife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gala Attendees (background extra, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.