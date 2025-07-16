Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

'The Genius and the Bad Boy'- ATLANTA LOCALS ONLY'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rylan Barry (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Lana (supporting, female, 18-24)

--- Sophie May (lead, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Comedy In The Court'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Courtroom Extra/BG (background extra, female, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Another Man's Wife'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gala Attendees (background extra, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'9-1-1: Nashville,' Recurring Stand-In Talent'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Stand-In Male (day player, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Corey (lead, 18-30)

--- Skyler (lead, 18-30)

--- Connection Specialist (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dating'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Documentary Participant (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary here

