Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tethered'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Tony (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Young Kelly (supporting, female, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pandora'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Sam (day player, female, male, 18-30)

--- Professor Davis (day player, male, 55-65)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Scavenger Hunt'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High School Students (background extra, 18-20)

--- College Student Party Goers (supporting, 18-20)

--- Robert (High Schooler) (supporting, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Darkest Betrayal of Love' ASAP'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, 18-45)

--- Camera Crew (crew)

--- Quia (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dear Detroit'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Young Mike (lead, male, 19-30)

--- Young Skye (lead, female, 19-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'B-Side'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- 9-1-1 Dispatch Operator (voiceover, 30-65)

--- Logan (supporting, male, 20-35)

--- Adam (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Turnt AF'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clerk (day player, 18-40)

--- Cop (day player, 18-100)

--- Nurse (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 35-38)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Ciara (supporting, female, 35-42)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (content creators & real people, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the short film here