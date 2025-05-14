Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'East Side Warriors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Narrator (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Tai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Jade (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Young John (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Full Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Doc (lead, male, 25-36)

--- Marty (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Bea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Jamel Davis (supporting, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Happy Holla Ween'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-19)

--- Eric (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Neighbor (day player, female, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Beauty Is Skin Deep'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lila (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Who's Got Talent' Skits'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talent (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Walkaround'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $26

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Rollercoaster Tycoon'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background (background extra, 16-50)

--- Mascot Character (crew)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.