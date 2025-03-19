Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'My Own Devices'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Liam (Male Lead) (lead, male, 20-29)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Lonely Crowd' Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ashley (female lead) (lead, female, 28-40)

--- Peter (male lead) (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Production Assistant (PA) (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Americatronic!'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Indie Period Drama Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Penny (lead, female, 22-28)

--- James (supporting, male, 24-30)

--- Barb (supporting, female, 22-28)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Chasing Light'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Light Hunters (supporting, 25-45)

--- Victor (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Leo (lead, male, 15-25)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; West New York, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Friday Night Live' Comedy Skit'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Non Celebrity Roles (lead, 25-70)

--- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Elon Musk (lead, male, 25-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Charlie,' Background School Kids (Age 6-14)'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kids For Manhattan School Scenes (NON SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 6-14)

--- Kids For Manhattan School Scenes (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 6-14)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anais (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Lasting Impressions'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

--- MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

--- MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Into the Black'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ike (lead, male, 23-30)

--- Imani (lead, female, 20-30)

--- The Professor (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Bernardino, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'500 Pearl'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Boyle (supporting, male, 35-65)

--- Nikki (lead, female, 25-38)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Canoga Park, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Jose the Mechanic (supporting, male, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; New Haven, Connecticut

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mental'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Robin (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $105

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

