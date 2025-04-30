Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Friday Night Live' Comedy Skit - Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Non Celebrity Roles (lead, 25-70)

--- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (lead, male, 35-65)

--- Bronny James (LeBron's Son) (lead, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Los Angeles, California; Brooklyn, New York; Winston-Salem, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Hold Still'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ophelia (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Tess (supporting, female, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Hartford, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut; Durham, New Hampshire

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vicarion'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- ROSE DALTRY (lead, female, 21-24)

--- NURSE TOLAND (day player, female, 25-60)

--- DOWNTOWN UBER DRIVER (day player, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Gold Digger or True Heiress'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Alice (lead, female, 20-24)

--- Gray (lead, male, 22-24)

--- Joe (supporting, male, 28-35)

- Average hourly rate: $112

- Casting locations: Princeton, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'33 Days'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

--- Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Gum'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'My Millionaire Boss is in Love with Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Clara Goodwin (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- William Prescott (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Max Anderson (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Circle in the Sky'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mans Best'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lisa (day player, female, 30-50)

--- Chad (day player, male, 30-40)

--- Ronnie (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Bayside, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'White Plains'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- BG to portray Attractive, High End Fashionable NYC types (background extra, 18-40)

--- NYC 90s-era Female Posh Socialite types (background extra, female, 18-70)

--- NYC 90s-era Male Classy Socialite types (background extra, male, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Falling At The First Sight'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jenny (lead, female, 15-25)

--- Andrew (lead, male, 15-27)

--- Henry (supporting, male, 16-27)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Independent Horror Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Partygoers (supporting, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Stamford, Connecticut; Wallingford, Connecticut; Fairfield, Connecticut; Boston, Massachusetts; Greenwich, Connecticut

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Don't Miss Me When I'm Gone'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Daisy Evans (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Owen Gray (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Caleb Miller (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Americatronic!'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'No Sweat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jackie (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Washington (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Gas Station Attendant (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.