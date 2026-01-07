The most 'Romantic' month: Bruno Mars confirms new album is coming in February

Days after announcing that his album is "done," Bruno Mars has confirmed when we'll be able to hear it.

Bruno's new album is called The Romantic and will be out on Feb. 27. It's now available for preorder on his website; you can also get a T-shirt with the album cover on it. The album cover is a simple black-and-white drawing of his face, showing him with a bandana tied around his head, surrounded by a border made up of chains and roses.

And that's not all: In the Instagram post announcing the news, Bruno said there's "new music coming this Friday." No word yet on what the first single is called.

The Romantic is Bruno's fourth solo album and his first release in a decade; his last solo studio album was 2016's 24K Magic. Since then, he's teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form the duo Silk Sonic and release the hit album An Evening with Silk Sonic, and scored global hits with duets with Lady Gaga and Rosé. He's also had a long-running and successful Las Vegas residency.

