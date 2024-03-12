Stacker compiled a list of the most popular TV shows on Max this week using data from Reelgood, as of April 8, 2025.

Back in the days of cable TV, if you didn't watch your favorite show live or make sure to record it for later, you were out of luck. However, thanks to the rise of streaming services, you can relax knowing that you can watch your favorite TV series whenever you want, wherever you want. That's certainly the case with Max, which combines the prestigious catalog of HBO with offerings from HGTV, CNN, and more. The former is one of the key benefits of Max, with subscribers getting access to popular HBO- and Max-exclusive shows as soon as they air, from the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" to the Max original comedy "Hacks."

Conversely, having access to a streamer with a lengthy catalog can help you discover excellent older shows for the first time. Have you ever wanted to know why Mr. Big moves to Paris in "Sex and the City?" Or figure out which friend from "Friends" you are? On Max, you have your chance.

If you're more interested in the series of the moment, you might be curious to see the full list of Max's top 10 most popular shows this week. Keep reading to find out which shows are included and how they rank on the list, as compiled by Stacker using data from Reelgood as of April 8, 2025. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

#10. The Curious Case of Natalia Grace

- Seasons: 3

- Genres: Biography and Crime

- Cast: Natalia Grace Barnett

- On air: 2023-2025

#9. True Detective

- Seasons: 4

- Genres: Drama and Mystery

- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Mahershala Ali

- On air: 2014-present

#8. The Big Bang Theory

- Seasons: 12

- Genres: Comedy and Romance

- Cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and Kaley Cuoco

- On air: 2007-2019

#7. Doctor Who

- Seasons: 14

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Cast: David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Jenna Coleman

- On air: 2005-2023

#6. South Park

- Seasons: 26

- Genres: Comedy and Animation

- Cast: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Mona Marshall

- On air: 1997-present

#5. Abbott Elementary

- Seasons: 4

- Genre: Comedy

- Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Sheryl Lee Ralph

- On air: 2021-present

#4. Hacks

- Seasons: 3

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins

- On air: 2021-present

#3. The Righteous Gemstones

- Seasons: 4

- Genres: Comedy and Drama

- Cast: Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson

- On air: 2019-present

#2. The Last of Us

- Seasons: 1

- Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Anna Torv

- On air: 2023-present

#1. The White Lotus

- Seasons: 3

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Cast: Natasha Rothwell, Jon Gries, and Jennifer Coolidge

- On air: 2021-present

