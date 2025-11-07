The most expensive neighborhoods in Augusta

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Augusta metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Woodside (Aiken, SC)

Median sale price

: $570,000 |

Median days on market

: 99 days

137 Crane Ct, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,014

- See 137 Crane Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

175 Red Cedar Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,822

- See 175 Red Cedar Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

213 Birch Tree Cir, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,785

- See 213 Birch Tree Cir, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

24 Juniper Loop, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,012

- See 24 Juniper Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

#2. Richmond County consolidated government (balance), GA (Augusta)

Median sale price

: $402,500 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

3307 Somerset Pl, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,291

- See 3307 Somerset Pl, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

3517 Jamaica Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,578

- See 3517 Jamaica Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

552 Whitehead Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $239,700

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,640

- See 552 Whitehead Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

565 Martin Ln, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- See 565 Martin Ln, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

#3. Houndslake (Aiken, SC)

Median sale price

: $400,000 |

Median days on market

: 80 days

1129 Bellreive Dr, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,704

- See 1129 Bellreive Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

4 Birkdale Ct E, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,351

- See 4 Birkdale Ct E, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

44 Troon Way, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,398

- See 44 Troon Way, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

84 Troon Way, Aiken, SC 29803

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,790

- See 84 Troon Way, Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

#4. Richmond County consolidated government (balance), GA (Augusta)

Median sale price

: $389,900 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

2875 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,358

- See 2875 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

3011 Fox Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $679,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,416

- See 3011 Fox Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

3013 Cardinal Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,831

- See 3013 Cardinal Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,548

- See 3043 Lake Forest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

#5. Richmond County consolidated government (balance), GA (Augusta)

Median sale price

: $302,150 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

1737 Tamarind Way, Augusta, GA 30906

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,552

- See 1737 Tamarind Way, Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

304 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906

- List price: $314,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,344

- See 304 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

308 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906

- List price: $314,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,225

- See 308 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

320 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,933

- See 320 Suncrest Ct, Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

