The most expensive neighborhoods in Atlanta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Atlanta metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. The Country Club of the South (Johns Creek, GA)

Median sale price

: $2,000,000 |

Median days on market

: 54 days

1285 Stuart Rdg, Alpharetta, GA 30022

- List price: $3,500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,929

- See 1285 Stuart Rdg, Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com

510 Covington Cv, Alpharetta, GA 30022

- List price: $3,595,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 13,914

- See 510 Covington Cv, Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com

525 Avala Ct, Alpharetta, GA 30022

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,115

- See 525 Avala Ct, Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com

9390 Colonnade Trl, Alpharetta, GA 30022

- List price: $2,580,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 11,978

- See 9390 Colonnade Trl, Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com

#2. Chastain Park (Atlanta, GA)

Median sale price

: $1,807,500 |

Median days on market

: 46 days

3955 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30342

- List price: $2,499,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,056

- See 3955 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30342 on Redfin.com

4220 Exeter Close NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

- List price: $1,850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,878

- See 4220 Exeter Close NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com

4584 E Conway Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

- List price: $1,799,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,186

- See 4584 E Conway Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com

620 Allen Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

- List price: $1,225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,563

- See 620 Allen Ct NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com

#3. Litchfield (Roswell, GA)

Median sale price

: $1,432,500 |

Median days on market

: 53 days

110 Ansley Way, Roswell, GA 30075

- List price: $1,550,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 7,965

- See 110 Ansley Way, Roswell, GA 30075 on Redfin.com

13028 Overlook Pass, Roswell, GA 30075

- List price: $1,950,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 8,336

- See 13028 Overlook Pass, Roswell, GA 30075 on Redfin.com

13037 Overlook Pass, Roswell, GA 30075

- List price: $2,150,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 9,800

- See 13037 Overlook Pass, Roswell, GA 30075 on Redfin.com

930 Shepards Ct, Roswell, GA 30075

- List price: $1,695,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,286

- See 930 Shepards Ct, Roswell, GA 30075 on Redfin.com

#4. St. Marlo Country Club (Johns Creek, GA)

Median sale price

: $1,325,000 |

Median days on market

: 46 days

7315 Craigleith Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,988

- See 7315 Craigleith Dr, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com

7745 Saint Marlo Country Club Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097

- List price: $1,325,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,577

- See 7745 Saint Marlo Country Club Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com

8060 Derbyshire Ct, Duluth, GA 30097

- List price: $1,849,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 8,839

- See 8060 Derbyshire Ct, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com

955 Gardiner Cir, Suwanee, GA 30024

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,897

- See 955 Gardiner Cir, Suwanee, GA 30024 on Redfin.com

#5. Brookwood Hills (Atlanta, GA)

Median sale price

: $1,311,500 |

Median days on market

: 27 days

1735 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,355

- See 1735 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 on Redfin.com

42 Camden Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

- List price: $1,599,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,748

- See 42 Camden Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 on Redfin.com

57 Northwood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

- List price: $2,500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,446

- See 57 Northwood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.