Most expensive homes for sale in Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Savannah listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 100 E Bay St, Savannah

- Price: $10,000,000

- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,300

- Price per square foot: $1,075

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

#2. 1 Williams Retreat, Savannah

- Price: $9,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,456

- Price per square foot: $2,019

- Lot size: 95.0 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#3. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 5, Savannah

- Price: $8,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,515

- Price per square foot: $1,882

- Days on market: 42 days

#4. 5747 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

- Price: $7,400,000

- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,358

- Price per square foot: $5,449

- Lot size: 218.0 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#5. 2 E Perry Ln Unit A, Savannah

- Price: $6,995,000

- 12 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,665

- Price per square foot: $599

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#6. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 4, Savannah

- Price: $6,015,438

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,515

- Price per square foot: $1,332

- Days on market: 42 days

#7. 20 W Taylor St, Savannah

- Price: $5,975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,584

- Price per square foot: $1,070

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#8. 202 E Taylor St, Savannah

- Price: $5,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,818

- Price per square foot: $945

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

#9. 440 Geo Meyer Ave Unit 1, Savannah

- Price: $5,391,758

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Days on market: 35 days

#10. 232 E Broughton St, Savannah

- Price: $5,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,986

- Price per square foot: $520

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

