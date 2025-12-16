Most expensive homes for sale in Hinesville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Hinesville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 830 Bradwell St, Hinesville

- Price: $714,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,446

- Price per square foot: $207

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 313 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 152 W W Winn Ave, Hinesville

- Price: $449,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,869

- Price per square foot: $116

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 6006 GA Highway 196 W, Hinesville

- Price: $399,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $199

- Lot size: 7.7 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 929 Oak Crest Dr, Hinesville

- Price: $398,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,315

- Price per square foot: $120

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 63 days (-$27,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 19 Epson Ct, Hinesville

- Price: $389,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,243

- Price per square foot: $173

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 68 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 411 Christopher Dr, Hinesville

- Price: $379,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $151

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 81 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 186 Turpentine Trl, Hinesville

- Price: $375,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,814

- Price per square foot: $133

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 195 days (-$14,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 147 Herty Ln, Hinesville

- Price: $368,997

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,870

- Price per square foot: $128

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 42 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 216 Providence Loop, Hinesville

- Price: $365,800

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,768

- Price per square foot: $132

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 75 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 747 English Oak Dr, Hinesville

- Price: $364,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,287

- Price per square foot: $110

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 151 days (-$10,500 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com