Most expensive homes for sale in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Atlanta listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3687 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $35,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,500
- Price per square foot: $2,121
- Lot size: 2.7 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#2. 881 W Conway Dr NW, Atlanta
- Price: $25,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 15,000
- Price per square foot: $1,666
- Lot size: 16.9 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#3. 4615 Northside Dr, Atlanta
- Price: $22,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,004
- Price per square foot: $1,730
- Lot size: 9.2 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#4. 1386 Moores Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $10,900,000
- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,733
- Price per square foot: $856
- Lot size: 1.8 acres
- Days on market: 5 days
#5. 225 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $10,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,777
- Price per square foot: $891
- Lot size: 1.4 acres
- Days on market: 83 days
#6. 261 King Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $9,500,000
- 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,968
- Price per square foot: $732
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 22 days
#7. 3700 Randall Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $8,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,414
- Price per square foot: $1,200
- Lot size: 12.5 acres
- Days on market: 85 days
#8. 41 Blackland Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $8,790,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,000
- Price per square foot: $879
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
#9. 133 Blackland Rd NW, Atlanta
- Price: $8,500,000
- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,778
- Price per square foot: $869
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 80 days
#10. 2883 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta
- Price: $8,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,566
- Price per square foot: $513
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 563 days
