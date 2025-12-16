Most expensive homes for sale in Athens

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Athens listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 570 Prince Ave, Athens
- Price: $5,120,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 10,852
- Price per square foot: $471
- Lot size: 5.0 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#2. 255 Plum Nelly Rd, Athens
- Price: $3,650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,069
- Price per square foot: $720
- Lot size: 5.6 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
#3. 1180 Allgood Rd, Athens
- Price: $3,400,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,872
- Price per square foot: $383
- Lot size: 8.0 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
#4. 201 Westminster Dr, Athens
- Price: $3,200,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,396
- Price per square foot: $381
- Lot size: 4.0 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
#5. 3119 Spartan Estates Dr, Athens
- Price: $2,995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,877
- Price per square foot: $303
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
#6. 577 Cloverhurst Ave W, Athens
- Price: $2,749,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,905
- Price per square foot: $465
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 293 days
#7. 2880 Spartan Estates Dr, Athens
- Price: $2,680,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,526
- Price per square foot: $314
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#8. 357 S Peter St, Athens
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- Price per square foot: $1,602
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 5 days
#9. 221 University Dr, Athens
- Price: $2,375,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,932
- Price per square foot: $604
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 67 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 43 River Shoals Dr, Athens
- Price: $2,090,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 4.7 acres
- Days on market: 350 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
