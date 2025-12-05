Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Georgia using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in Georgia.

In 2024 Georgia had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Wood Duck.

#10. Mottled Duck

- Georgia: 2,963 (6.6% of national harvest)

- National: 44,614

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 20,749 (46.5% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 9,659 (21.7%)

--- #3. Texas: 8,732 (19.6%)

--- #4. Georgia: 2,963 (6.6%)

--- #5. South Carolina: 2,510 (5.6%)

#9. Snow Goose

- Georgia: 4,487 (1.4% of national harvest)

- National: 323,223

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 94,309 (29.2% of national harvest)

--- #2. Arkansas: 57,235 (17.7%)

--- #3. North Dakota: 35,133 (10.9%)

--- #4. Kansas: 26,009 (8.0%)

--- #5. Texas: 21,624 (6.7%)

#8. Hooded Merganser

- Georgia: 4,938 (3.7% of national harvest)

- National: 132,412

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Kentucky: 11,331 (8.6% of national harvest)

--- #2. North Carolina: 11,304 (8.5%)

--- #3. Minnesota: 8,743 (6.6%)

--- #4. Louisiana: 8,452 (6.4%)

--- #5. New York: 8,164 (6.2%)

#7. Gadwall

- Georgia: 7,902 (0.5% of national harvest)

- National: 1.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Arkansas: 295,749 (20.5% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 180,505 (12.5%)

--- #3. Texas: 147,712 (10.2%)

--- #4. Tennessee: 85,775 (5.9%)

--- #5. Oklahoma: 85,682 (5.9%)

#6. Mallard

- Georgia: 8,889 (0.3% of national harvest)

- National: 3.5 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Arkansas: 530,183 (15.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Oklahoma: 201,683 (5.8%)

--- #3. Missouri: 187,251 (5.4%)

--- #4. Tennessee: 180,965 (5.2%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 164,401 (4.7%)

#5. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

- Georgia: 9,877 (0.8% of national harvest)

- National: 1.3 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Texas: 298,335 (23.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 295,811 (22.9%)

--- #3. Minnesota: 149,535 (11.6%)

--- #4. North Dakota: 61,729 (4.8%)

--- #5. Kansas: 61,361 (4.8%)

#4. Green-winged Teal

- Georgia: 17,778 (0.7% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

--- #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

--- #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)

#3. Ring-necked Duck

- Georgia: 23,705 (3.8% of national harvest)

- National: 626,648

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

--- #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

--- #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)

#2. Canada Goose

- Georgia: 40,384 (1.7% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Michigan: 167,809 (7.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 149,423 (6.3%)

--- #3. Kansas: 147,696 (6.2%)

--- #4. Wisconsin: 141,923 (6.0%)

--- #5. Illinois: 140,829 (5.9%)

#1. Wood Duck

- Georgia: 215,316 (12.1% of national harvest)

- National: 1.8 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Georgia: 215,316 (12.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 205,256 (11.5%)

--- #3. Arkansas: 175,526 (9.8%)

--- #4. Minnesota: 114,865 (6.4%)

--- #5. Wisconsin: 112,564 (6.3%)