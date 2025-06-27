Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Savannah and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Savannah metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Korean

- 1,030 speakers (0.18% of population)

#9. Western Africa

- 1,101 speakers (0.19% of population)

#8. Portuguese

- 1,113 speakers (0.19% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,247 speakers (0.22% of population)

#6. Gujarati

- 1,429 speakers (0.25% of population)

#5. French

- 1,677 speakers (0.29% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

- 1,705 speakers (0.29% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 2,114 speakers (0.36% of population)

#2. German

- 2,787 speakers (0.48% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 32,223 speakers (5.56% of population)