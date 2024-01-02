More on why Nicki Minaj doesn't like her song "Starships"

When Nicki Minaj appeared at club E11EVEN in Miami on New Year's Eve, she almost performed her 2012 hit "Starships."

But it was no more than a few seconds after the DJ started playing the track that she demanded he stop and revealed to the crowd that the song is one of her least favorite records she's done.

"Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych," Minaj is seen saying in fan-shared footage.

She revealed to the audience that she doesn't perform the song anymore simply because "I don't like it."

"What y'all want me to do?" she added, calling it a "stupid song."

In a 2020 interview, she opened up about how much she dislikes "Starships" and how she cringes at the sound of it.

"I hate 'Starships,' I mean ew, 'Starships'? I'm like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."

The hit song, which placed high on music charts and earned numerous awards, isn't the only track in her discography Nicki no longer cares for.

"I wish I never recorded 'Anaconda,'" she said. "I like the video but ugh. My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on."

Fans on the internet didn't seem too shocked by the revelation about some of her past pop music, with some pointing to the hardcore hip-hop/rap vibe of her latest album, Pink Friday 2.

"Cause that's not her nomore , it doesn’t fit her ' Drill rapper ' image," one user commented on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.