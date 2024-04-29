More performers announced for second annual Rock the Bells cruise

The full lineup of performers has been announced for the second annual Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.



Newly added artists Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Redman, Scarface, Twista and Goodie Mob are among those joining previously announced performers Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli and Digable Planets. There will also be a lineup of DJs setting sail, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri and Mannie Fresh.



According to a press release, the trip will feature themed parties, meet and greet autograph sessions, rap karaoke, open mic nights and more.



The cruise takes place November 13 to November 17 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas.

