Monica to join Nicki Minaj on Pink Friday 2 Tour

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki Minaj will soon hit the road on her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 Tour, but she won't be traveling across the U.S. alone.

Grammy-winning singer Monica has been announced as the tour special guest, joining Nicki on the North American dates.

The duo's first stop is in Oakland on March 1. They'll also travel to Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Monica's hometown of Atlanta and other major U.S. cities.

The news follows the release of "Love Me Enough," Nicki and Monica's collaboration that also features Keyshia Cole.

"I've said many times, this woman has been one of my biggest inspirations since I was in Junior H.S.," Nicki wrote on Instagram. "The iconic, trendsetting, Miss Thang herself- hits on hits on hits."

For tickets to the Pink Friday 2 Tour, visit NickiMinajofficial.com.

