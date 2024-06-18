Missy Elliott explains decision behind first headlining tour: "I felt like it was time"

After a few decades in the music industry, Missy Elliott is finally going on her first solo headlining tour, and it's simply because she "felt like it was time."

She tells Variety, "It's just a good time. Especially for my era of fans out there to just see me do my own headline tour, they never got a chance to see that. And a new generation, too."

She adds that her trek will "definitely [have] a different vibe" than the tours on which she previously served as a supporting act.

"I feel like a kid in a candy store, for real. So you know, I'm going to try to put everything on the stage," Missy said. "But also I have Busta [Rhymes] and Ciara and I'm excited about that because I made sure that I didn't just pick people who were hot out there. They're hot anyway because they have so many timeless hits."

"I wanted that energy to match the energy that I have so I believe that all of us have the same energy. It’s you and me dancing the whole time," the producer added.

She's also trying hard to put together a set list that will satisfy her fans' requests.

"That’s the part that’s probably the most difficult because you have people all day underneath your posts or tweeting, 'I hope you do this record.' Y’all have me on stage for five hours!" said Missy. "So I’m trying, I’m trying to blend the stuff together so I can try to please everyone, but I know I won’t be able to."

However, she added, "I’m getting close to it."

