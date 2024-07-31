Missy Elliott says Usher helped ease her migraine symptoms during recent tour stop

When people think of Usher, they may think singer, songwriter, dancer, award winner and father, but there's apparently one more thing that should be added to the list: healer.

Missy Elliott, who has been open about her health, including living with with Graves' disease, took to the social platform X to describe how he helped her feel better when she wasn't feeling her best on tour.

"Big up my fam @Usher who came to not just one of my shows but TWO & hopefully 3," she wrote. "what ppl don't know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all."

“[And] he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands," Missy continued. "Yes he do it all."

Missy is currently on her Out of This World tour with Busta Rhymes and Ciara. The next stop is Thursday at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.