Missy Elliott says Usher helped ease her migraine symptoms during recent tour stop

Gail Schulman/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

When people think of Usher, they may think singer, songwriter, dancer, award winner and father, but there's apparently one more thing that should be added to the list: healer.

Missy Elliott, who has been open about her health, including living with with Graves' disease, took to the social platform X to describe how he helped her feel better when she wasn't feeling her best on tour.

"Big up my fam @Usher who came to not just one of my shows but TWO & hopefully 3," she wrote. "what ppl don't know is I suffer migraines and I performed yesterday in ATL with the WORST migraine nauseated & all."

“[And] he came back stage & did pressure points on my hands," Missy continued. "Yes he do it all."

Missy is currently on her Out of This World tour with Busta Rhymes and Ciara. The next stop is Thursday at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!