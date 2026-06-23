Missy Elliott to be honored at 2026 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch

Missy Elliott performs during the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Missy Elliott is "The icon. The innovator. The visionary," according to Culture Creators, which will be honoring her at the 2026 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch. She is set to receive the Amazon Music Visionary Icon Award celebrating her role as a "true cultural pioneer" who has "consistently pushed music and culture forward" throughout her career.

"From crafting era-defining hits to breaking barriers as one of Hip-Hop’s most influential artists and creators, Missy’s impact extends far beyond the charts," reads the caption of a post on the Culture Creators Instagram. "With over 40 million records sold, multiple Grammy wins, and a legacy that continues to inspire generations, this honor is a celebration of a true cultural pioneer."

According to the website, the 2026 Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, which honors "the leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving culture forward across industries," will take place June 26 in Los Angeles. This year will mark the event's 10th anniversary.

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