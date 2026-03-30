Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana special' — and its music — are streaming successes

For a show that didn't exist until Miley Cyrus spoke it into existence, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has been quite a hit.

The Disney+ and Hulu special debuted March 24 and featured Miley singing Hannah Montana hits, reminiscing on a replica of the show's set, sitting down for an interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper and welcoming guests like Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan. According to Disney, it drew 6.3 million viewers after just three days of streaming.

What's more, it apparently inspired people to revisit the original series, which ran from 2006 to 2011. According to Disney, after the special debuted, viewership of Hannah Montana increased by 1,000%. Overall, the special has been streamed for more than half a billion hours globally on Disney+.

In addition, on the day the special debuted, Spotify streams "This Is the Life," which Miley performed, increased by nearly 750%. "Best of Both Worlds," another song she sang in the special, increased in streams by more than 600%.

Meanwhile, other songs included in the special saw boosts as well: Streams of "Wherever I Go" increased by close to 540%, while "Ordinary Girl" rose by about 430%.

Miley released the new song she wrote for the special, "Younger You," on Friday, along with a nostalgic video.

As previously reported, Miley told Variety that she acted on advice from her godmother Dolly Parton and "started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist." As everyone got excited about it, Miley was then able to tell Disney that the show "would be huge."

As a result, Disney exec Charlie Andrews told Variety, Miley "willed it into existence."

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