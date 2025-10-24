Miguel says new album, 'Caos,' is his 'most aggressive body of work'

Miguel performs onstage in the rain during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on May 31, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Miguel opens up about the past eight years in his new album, Caos, the Spanish word for chaos. He reflects on his emotions and experiences, and how those drew him to dig deep and challenge his core beliefs, he tells USA Today. He also says that's why the album has somewhat of an aggressive tone.

"The sound of the album was very much inspired by that nonlinear kind of aggressive tone that I think, at least personally, I've had to take with myself and really get to the bottom of things," Miguel says in an interview with USA Today. "It's not an easy or happy or romantic process. I think it takes a lot of consideration."

He calls Caos "the most aggressive body of work" he's had to date, but says it's balanced with introspection and tenderness. "My music … has primarily leaned into the beauty of things," Miguel says of previous projects. "And this was about the ugliness and the challenges."

He tells USA Today he's "the most proud of" the lead single "El Pleito" because it displays "the real sense of pride that I have being Mexican."

Caos, the follow-up to 2017's War & Leisure, is out now on streaming services.

