Miguel, Coi Leray, Chlöe and more tapped for year two of 'Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom'

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom is returning for its second iteration. The event will continue its mission of commemorating the Juneteenth federal holiday while paying tribute to the past, celebrating the present, and anticipating a world with unity and equality via a lineup of star-studded performances.

Featured on the bill are Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, Muni Long and Chlöe, who will honor the late Tina Turner with a special tribute.

Adam Blackstone and Questlove will serve as the event's musical directors, and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will take place live from LA's Greek Theatre, with CNN's Sara Sidner, Van Jones and Stephanie Elam serving as hosts.

The special will air June 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and OWN. Subscribers of CNN.com, CNN OTT, mobile apps and CNNgo will be able to stream the show that day. There's also the option of attending the show live; tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

