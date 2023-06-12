Miguel, Coi Leray, Chlöe and more tapped for year two of 'Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom'

Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom is returning for its second iteration. The event will continue its mission of commemorating the Juneteenth federal holiday while paying tribute to the past, celebrating the present, and anticipating a world with unity and equality via a lineup of star-studded performances.

Featured on the bill are Charlie WilsonMiguelKirk FranklinNellySWVDavidoCoi LerayJodeciMuni Long and Chlöe, who will honor the late Tina Turner with a special tribute.

Adam Blackstone and Questlove will serve as the event's musical directors, and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will take place live from LA's Greek Theatre, with CNN's Sara SidnerVan Jones and Stephanie Elam serving as hosts.

The special will air June 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and OWN. Subscribers of CNN.com, CNN OTT, mobile apps and CNNgo will be able to stream the show that day. There's also the option of attending the show live; tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!