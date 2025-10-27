Miguel announces tour supporting latest album, 'Caos'

Fresh off the release of his new album, Caos, Miguel has announced he's touring the project. His Caos Tour will see him play 41 dates across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe in 2026. The first show will take place Feb. 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, with the last scheduled for May 5 in Barcelona. Cities on the schedule include New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, D.C., London, Paris, Berlin, Manchester and Milan. Special guest Jean Dawson will join Miguel for select dates, and Channel Tres will take the stage on March 13, the night of his LA show.

Tickets for the Caos Tour will first be sold via the Verizon presale, which kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. The Seated and Mastercard presales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for access to the Seated presale at officialmiguel.com.

Caos is Miguel's first full-length studio project in eight years, following 2017's War & Leisure. It explores "the conviction that rebuilding requires destruction, transmuting years of grief, desire, love, and identity into a vulnerable, uncompromising tour de force," according to a press release. It's said to be Miguel's "clearest vision yet."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.