Microphone thrown by Cardi B sells for nearly $100k on eBay

The microphone that Cardi B threw into the audience at a Las Vegas show late last month has been sold to an eBay buyer for $99,900 on Tuesday morning.

The microphone -- originally listed at $500 -- belonged Las Vegas audio production company owner Scott Fisher, who says 100% of the profits would be split between Friendship Circle Las Vegas, an organization helping young people with special needs, and the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization assisting wounded veterans.

Cardi B threw the microphone into the crowd at her July 29 show at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas after one concertgoer tossed a drink at her.

On July 31, a concertgoer filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, alleging that they’d been struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.

However, the police declined to press charges.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Thursday obtained by ABC News. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

