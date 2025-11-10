Michael Jackson nabs new chart record thanks to ‘Thriller’

Michael Jackson just landed a new chart record.

Billboard reports that following Halloween, Jackson's song "Thriller" -- which initially peaked at #4 in 1984 -- has jumped from #32 to #10 on the Hot 100 singles chart. That makes the late King of Pop the first solo artist ever to hit the top 10 in six different decades: the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s, '10s and '20s.

Michael has now passed the record set by Andy Williams, who reached the top 10 in five decades, mostly thanks to his holiday hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

After reaching the top 10 for the first time in 1969 as a member of the Jackson 5, Michael first hit the top 10 as a solo artist in 1971 with his song "Got to Be There." Until now, he was last in the top 10 in 2018, as a featured artist on Drake's song "Don't Matter to Me."

