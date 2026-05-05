M.I.A. responds to backlash over comments about immigration status

M.I.A. performs in concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on May 01, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

M.I.A. has responded to the backlash following comments she made during Kid Cudi's tour. She took to X on Monday to share her perspective of what happened during the Dallas tour stop when she introduced her song "Illygal."

Footage of the show captured M.I.A. telling the crowd, "I can't do 'Illygal,' though some of you could be in the audience." The comment seemed to upset fans, prompting her to add that members of her team were "illegal," as well.

In her post on X, she explains that she intentionally mentioned her team's visa issues before playing the song, which shares her thoughts on the legal system.

"I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010. I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING 'F*** THE LAW', WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F*** IT," she wrote. "DO NOT GAS LIGHT MY WORDS."

She added that she has long been an advocate for immigration rights.

Of her stance toward the law, M.I.A. said she won't apologize to “THE JUDGMENTAL, THE WICKED, AND THE IGNORANT."

"JESUS RETURNS TO LEAD THE WORLD JUSTLY BECAUSE THERE IS INJUSTICE IN THIS WORLD," M.I.A. said. "IM PROUD OF THOSE WHO FIGHT FOR IT EVERYDAY. GOD BLESS YOU."

M.I.A.'s comments and the subsequent controversy led to her being removed from Kid Cudi's tour. He said the decision came after he was "flooded with messages" from upset fans.

"I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase," he said. "Thank you for understanding."

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