Metro Boomin honors late mom's legacy with donation to women-focused nonprofits in St. Louis

Metro Boomin's honoring his late mother with his latest initiative. He's teamed with Rung for Women to donate $20,0000 each to five women-focused nonprofits in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

The producer will give the money to Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation and Parents as Teachers, with his mission to help women struggling with debt and paying for child care and rent, among other things.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” Metro said in a statement. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”

"We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis," said Rung's president, Leslie Gill. "Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community."

In 2022 Metro Boomin's mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed by her husband, Metro's stepfather, who subsequently killed himself.

