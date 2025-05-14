Method Man, Ja Rule, Yvonne Orji and more to premiere films at American Black Film Festival

Method Man, Ja Rule and Yvonne Orji will be premiering films at the 29th annual American Black Film Festival, taking place live in Miami Beach June 11-15.

Method Man and Mike Epps act alongside LaLa Anthony in the film Trouble Man, which will be making its official premiere at the event. The movie chronicles the story of an ex-cop who is hired to fight through several obstacles in search of his ex-girlfriend before time runs out.

Ja stars in HOORAH 99!, about a father with financial issues who convinces his high teenage sons to rob a bank. As for Yvonne, she serves as a producer on Zoey Martinson's The Fisherman. The film is about an aging Ghanaian who seeks assistance from a talking dead fish to accomplish his goals of having a boat and becoming the envy of his village.

The films will premiere between June 11 and June 15. ABF will be followed by an online segment airing on ABFF PLAY, taking place June 16 to June 24.

"We are thrilled to bring the American Black Film Festival back to Miami Beach in 2025, continuing our tradition of showcasing bold, original voices and engaging storytelling," said NICE CROWD President Nicole Friday. "This year's festival promises an even more expansive lineup of films that reflect the richness of lived experiences and the creativity shaping today's cinematic landscape. We look forward to an inspiring week that celebrates emerging talent and connects audiences through compelling stories from around the world."

The full feature and documentary lineup can be found online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.