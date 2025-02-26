Melanie Fiona announces 'Say Yes' EP and accompanying tour

After teasing fans with the singles "Say Yes," "I Choose You" and "Mona Lisa Smile," Melanie Fiona has announced the release date of her new EP, Say Yes. The project will come out April 4, giving fans access to songs that explore love, vulnerability and self-discovery, as well as the soulfulness Melanie is known for.

It also represents the space Melanie is in, where she's going after opportunities and the things she desires. "[Say Yes is the] name of the project, because that's exactly it. I am saying yes," Melanie told ABC Audio. "I am saying yes to every opportunity that is waiting for me. I am saying yes to the life that is waiting for me. I am saying yes to living in my purpose. I am saying yes to myself of following through with my dreams. I am saying yes to making every day count."

She continued, "I always say this because we focus a lot on 'no.' And I do believe that 'no' is very powerful. But I also feel like I've done a really good job of saying enough no's that I feel protected. And I'm assured within myself that I can freely say yes and know that I will always be OK."

Melanie will support the release of Say Yes with an accompanying North American tour that will be stopping in 15 cities, including New York, LA and her native Toronto. It will kick off April 27 and wrap on June 1, with performances of her new music and beloved hits.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday via melaniefiona.com/sayyestour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.