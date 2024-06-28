Megan Thee Stallion releases third studio album, 'MEGAN'

Megan Thee Stallion delves into MEGAN the person on her brand-new album, released under Hot Girl Productions. The project boasts 18 tracks, including previously-released songs "Cobra," "BOA" and "Hiss," and features Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and partner of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, GloRilla.

Meg also teamed with UGK on a song titled "Paper Together," featuring a posthumous verse from one of her favorite rappers: Pimp C. Additionally, Yuki Chiba, who Meg worked with in Tokyo earlier this year, appears on the album in a track titled "Mamushi."

MEGAN, now available on digital services, comes after the extension of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which sees Meg's return to Atlanta and Charlotte, as well as an appearance at Lollapalooza. She also announced a few dates in Europe and the U.K. in July.

According to Taraji P. Henson, who saw Meg perform in LA, the concert is "amazing." "That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She's amazing," Henson told People. "She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you, Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way."

"I'm like auntie, you know? I'm a girl's girl. Anything women are doing, I'm there," she continued. "I'm the cheerleader. I'm the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that's what you should be as an elder."

She added, "Be here for these babies! You know, it's hard enough out here for women, and what I'm not gonna be is another obstacle for another woman. So, I'm a champion. I'm a team player. I'm a girl's girl. Go Meg. Go Meg. I got you. I love you."

