Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Beyoncé calling her "my H-Town sister"

Megan Thee Stallion says no one can tell her anything...EVER.

And that's because Beyoncé, "the Queen" as Megan puts it, named her a new member of the family.

"My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR," Bey wrote on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a series of images of her and Meg onstage together during the September Houston Renaissance tour stop. "Until next time."

Megan returned the love with a similar carousel of images, thanking the singer for the special opportunity.

"Yall… nobody can tell me nothing else EVERRRRRRRR," Meg said. "BEY SAID HTOWN SISSTERRR !!! Like hello ??? I LOVE YOU QUEEN."

During the September 23 Renaissance World Tour show, Beyoncé surprised fans in Houston, the hometown of both artists, by bringing Megan out for a performance of their Grammy-winning collaboration, "Savage Remix."

A few days after the show, Megan revealed in a TikTok that she had been crying after she hit the stage with her idol.

She captioned the post, "Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you thank you thank you thank you for everything."

