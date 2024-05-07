Megan Thee Stallion announces single, "BOA," arriving Friday

Megan May is still in motion, per Megan Thee Stallion's latest announcement. A day after teasing fans with "I Think I Love Her Freestyle," the rapper has shared that she's dropping a new song titled "BOA" on Friday.

The cover art sees three shots of Meg, dressed in a kimono, alongside a snake and the words "BOA Curse of Thee Serpent." Other images of Meg in the same outfit but different poses are displayed on CDs, as seen in her promotional Instagram post. "BOA" is now available to presave.

Following the release of her new song is the start of her Hot Girl Summer tour featuring opening act and "Wanna Be" collaborator GloRilla. It will kick off Tuesday, May 14, in Minnesota and wrap July 27 at the Broccoli City Fest in D.C.

