Megan Thee Stallion thanks fans for support after "Hiss" tops Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion is grateful for the Hotties who have supported her through the ups and downs of her career. After her latest single, "Hiss," topped the Billboard Hot 100, she took to Instagram Live to celebrate the accomplishment and chop it up with her fans.

"The main thing to say is thank you … Yall know I was going through it at a point in life and I couldn't put out music and blah blah blah … but there was no labels paying for my s***," she revealed. "When I say I went in Megan Pete bank account, and paid for 'Cobra' and 'Hiss.'"

“This is my first time since my mama been alive that I carried the weight of paying for my whole s***," the rapper continued. "We did that! We didn’t have no help … I just want y’all to know how grateful I am always.”

Meg said she released "Hiss" and "Cobra" without expectations. "I just wanted to tell how I felt, I just wanted to talk my s***. I just wanted to get everything off my chest ... I just wanna say my piece," she said, adding that she didn't care about what anyone would think.

Elsewhere in the Live, she celebrated by sipping Hennessy with a straw — a practice Nicki Minaj poked fun at on "Big Foot" — and twerking with her friends. She also teased a preview of a new song called "Toxic."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.