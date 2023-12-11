Meek Mill says his new album intro will top iconic "Dreams and Nightmares"

Meek Mill says he's working on another hit intro.

The new song, he says, will outdo the iconic "Dreams and Nightmares" that dropped 11 years ago.

"I just laid a new intro …. I think it will top dreams and nightmares!" Meek tweeted. "Nobody can tell me different but the streets!"

The "Ima Boss" rapper said he'll release the prelude before the full album drops.

Fans in his comment section weren't too sure of the claim, with one user calling it a "bold" statement.

"Dreams and nightmares CAN'T be beat," they said.

The song, originally released in October 2012, has maintained its popularity over the years, with many deeming it the anthem of Meek's hometown, Philadelphia.

"Dreams and Nightmares" became the unofficial anthem thanks to Philadelphia Eagles' players, who often listened to the song during football warm-ups, practices and walks onto the game day field.

