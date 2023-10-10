Meek Mill reminisces on life-changing moment he met Rick Ross

Meek Mill took a stroll down memory lane to revisit a moment in time he says changed his life forever.

He shared two separate video clips to Instagram: the first, a throwback clip of his first meeting with Rick Ross at a radio station in Philadelphia.

"Met Ross '2011' through @djcosmickev at power 99 changed my life," he wrote.

The second video was a more recent clip of "Shaq & Kobe," Meek and Ross' latest collaboration.

"Next slide- '2023' @richforever pull that jet up to powerhouse in Philly I bet you whatever the whole arena sing SHAQ and Kobe word for word," he said.

The latter note references the upcoming Powerhouse concert in Meek's hometown of Philadelphia where he will take the stage for the 40th anniversary show.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Meek and Ross joined Ebro for an interview where they discussed the beginnings of their partnership.

After Ross listened to Meek's music over a decade ago, he signed the rapper to his Maybach Music Group. Meek then created his own label, Dreamchasers Records, a joint venture with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

