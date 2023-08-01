Meek Mill escorts Drake to stage at It's All a Blur tour stop in Philadelphia

Meek Mill and Drake squashed their infamous rap beef of 2015 a while ago, but it's still a topic of discussion — even among the two of them.

Immediately after Meek escorted Drake onstage during the Philadelphia stop of It's All a Blur tour — as seen in footage shared by The Wells Fargo Center — the "God's Plan" rapper reflected on their rocky past and expressed gratitude for the growth in their relationship.

"You see who I walked out here with, right?" he asked of the packed crowd in video posted by The Shade Room. "I'ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, who's been representing this city since he started in this s***, that man — me and him weren't getting along at the time."

Drake explained that at the time of his last Philadelphia show years ago, Meek made sure he and his crew didn't linger in the city too long. "We did not get to sit around and chill," he said.

Now, after an amended friendship, Drake can comfortably enjoy the city of brotherly love.

"It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men -- that we can come here tonight and we can represent for m*****f****** Philadelphia together," he said.

Drake then thanked his former nemesis for walking him to stage and the fans for welcoming him "with open arms."

