MC Lyte added to SWV and Xscape's Queens of R&B tour

SWV and Xscape are representing The Queens of R&B on their upcoming tour, and they'd tapped MYA, Total and 702 as special guests. Now, they're announcing opening acts The OMG Girlz and Psiryn, who will make appearances in select markets. MC Lyte will also join the tour, performing on the shows dated July 16, 17, 24 and Aug. 18.

Though a hip-hop star, the addition of MC Lyte is a way to showcase "what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent," a press release states. "It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations" and an example of "how the support for other women in the business triumphs all of the trials and tribulations each artist has grown through."

The Queens of R&B Tour, produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, kicks off June 27 in Concord, California, and wraps Aug. 18 in LA.

