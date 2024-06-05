MC Lyte added to SWV and Xscape's Queens of R&B tour

Live Nation/Monami Entertainment

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

SWV and Xscape are representing The Queens of R&B on their upcoming tour, and they'd tapped MYA, Total and 702 as special guests. Now, they're announcing opening acts The OMG Girlz and Psiryn, who will make appearances in select markets. MC Lyte will also join the tour, performing on the shows dated July 16, 17, 24 and Aug. 18.

Though a hip-hop star, the addition of MC Lyte is a way to showcase "what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent," a press release states. "It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations" and an example of "how the support for other women in the business triumphs all of the trials and tribulations each artist has grown through."

The Queens of R&B Tour, produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, kicks off June 27 in Concord, California, and wraps Aug. 18 in LA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!