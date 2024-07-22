Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia, SWV and more tapped for Cincinnati Music Festival

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Cincinnati Music Festival returns Thursday with a three-day event featuring some of the greatest in R&B, jazz, soul and hip-hop. Slated to hit the stage this year are Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia and more.

The festival kicks off Thursday at the Andrew J. Brady Center with a tribute to hip-hop; MC Lyte, KRS-One, EPMD and Black Sheep are on the lineup. Friday will see performances from Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London and Lakeside; and Saturday's show will have Kem, SWV, En Vogue, Stokley, Coco Jones and New Edition — Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill — take the stage.

Friday and Saturday's shows will take place at Paycor Stadium; tickets for the festival are still available.

Originally called the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival, the Cincinnati Music Festival has gone from being an all-jazz concert to an event gathering the hottest stars in R&B, jazz, soul and hip-hop. Past performers include Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Patti LaBelle.

