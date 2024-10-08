Maxwell lands at #1 on 'Billboard’'s Adult R&B Airplay radio chart

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Maxwell has earned himself another #1 record with his rendition of Al Green's "Simply Beautiful." The song now tops Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay radio chart, becoming his ninth #1 on the chart. The track also placed on Billboard's Hot R&B chart, landing among the top 20.

Maxwell's "Simply Beautiful" was released in August, after years of him covering the song in his shows.

He's currently on The Serenade 2024 North American Tour with October London and Jazmine Sullivan. The next stop of the trek is Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

