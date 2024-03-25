Maxwell announces tour with Jazmine Sullivan and October London

Julian Peploe

By Andrea Tuccillo

Maxwell is hitting the road with Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

The Serenade 2024 North American tour is set to kick off September 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and span more than 25 cities, including Brooklyn, Atlanta and Chicago. It wraps October 27 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time on Musze.com.

The tour is a reunion of sorts for Maxwell and Sullivan; she previously joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!