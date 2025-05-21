Maxwell announces third Urban Hang Suite Cruise feat. Lucky Daye, The Isley Brothers and more

Maxwell is already setting up for Valentine's Day 2026 with the announcement of his third annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise. Set for Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, the five-day cruise will set sail from Miami, stopping in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and then its final destination, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Maxwell will take the stage twice, with special performances from The Isley Brothers, Lucky Daye, Kelly Price, PJ Morton, Elle Varner, Kem, Tweet and a comedy set by Joyelle Nichole Johnson.

Maxwell's 2026 cruise is a step up from last year's sold-out cruise, upgrading from the Norwegian Pearl to the Norwegian Joy, a newer and larger ship with more amenities and attractions.

It will follow the 2025 edition of Maxwell's Serenade Tour, as well as his limited run of shows titled The Silent Serenade Ensemble. Tickets for the Urban Hang Suite Cruise on currently on sale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.