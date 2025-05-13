Maxwell announces limited run of shows called The Silent Serenade Ensemble

Maxwell has announced a limited run of intimate shows titled The Silent Serenade Ensemble. They will feature intimate, reimagined performances of his classic hits and deeper cuts, scheduled in two locations that have special meaning to him. The trek will kick off in September, the month he takes a break from his current Serenade Tour '25. He'll perform at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, followed by a hometown show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Sept. 28.

“Brooklyn raised me, D.C. embraced me—and there’s nothing like sharing that kind of love in a more intimate setting,” Maxwell says in a statement. “These shows are going to feel like home.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via musze.com.

