Master P announces retirement from music: 'That chapter closed itself with maturing and growing up'

Rapper and No Limit Records founder Master P apparently has a limit to his musical output. His performance at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture Sunday night was his last, he told People, because he's calling it quits and retiring from the music industry.

"I'm growing to another level and I’m embracing it. It’s a blessing now to be able to transition into doing something that’s bigger than me," said Master P, who will now focus on his role as the new head coach and president of basketball operations at the University of New Orleans.

He says the decision to leave music behind was a tough one, but it naturally aligned with his growth.

"That chapter closed itself with maturing and growing up and not being afraid to grow," P told People. "There is a lot of negative stuff going on in hip-hop and people don't want to talk about the positive things. They say when you know better, you do better. That's the phase I'm on. I'm fine with growing up."

He said he's looking forward to coaching at UNO, noting, "This is fun for me, like what I was made to do."

"I've got a chip on my shoulder because people don’t understand the level of basketball and experience and education I have in coaching. I want to bring the whole city up," Master P added.

He previously played for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and coached his AAU team, P. Miller's Ballers.

