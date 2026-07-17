Masego releases new album, 'Fix Your Face'

Masego has turned a familiar saying into the title of his brand-new album.

According to a press release, Fix Your Face is something mothers say "when they expect their kids to immediately tighten up and stop the tears." The title also reflects Masego's current "approach to life, no matter what comes at me."

Fix Your Face has been three years in the making and was deeply influenced by his "scholastic level of research," during which he studied artists' vulnerability and embraced writing over freestyling, the press release explains.

The result is a 16-track project that, according to the release, is Masego's "most personal work to date." The album finds him being vulnerable, reflective and emotionally honest as he embarks on the road to self-discovery. It's also rooted in his Jamaican heritage and faith, bridging his roots with where he's headed.

Masego worked alongside co-producer Jordan Elgie for the album and enlisted Buju Banton, Keyshia Cole, Leon Thomas and Musiq Soulchild for guest appearances.

He's set to tour the world in support of Fix Your Face beginning in August.

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